Troopers investigating after 4-ton furnace falls off 18-wheeler in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an unusual wreck tonight after a four-and-a-half-ton furnace came off an 18-wheeler in Burke County.

That wreck happened after the scrap furnace struck the I-40 bridge on Old NC 10 near Icard.

The impact caused the furnace to come off the big rig and slam into a car.

Troopers said the car was heavily damaged, and the driver was taken to the hospital to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to inspect that bridge to ensure it isn’t damaged.

