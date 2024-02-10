Troopers investigating crash on I-85 in west Charlotte that shut down highway

CHARLOTTE — Police cars swarmed to shut down part of I-85 in west Charlotte after a crash on Saturday morning.

The major highway was closed to traffic from the exit onto Glenwood Road to the exit onto Brookshire Freeway, starting around 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police ushered drivers onto the Glenwood Road exit while troopers investigated the accident.

Channel 9′s photographer monitoring the congestion saw the highway open up by 6:35 a.m.

Channel 9 asked MEDIC if anyone was hurt in the crash.

We’ve also asked North Carolina State Highway Patrol for information on what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

