1 trapped, 5 hurt in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — Several people have been hurt after a crash on I-485 in Mint Hill Friday morning.

MEDIC said they took three people to the hospital, saying at least one person suffered serious injuries. Two other people were treated on scene, and one person was entrapped in the crash, MEDIC added. Originally, MEDIC said 3 people suffered injuries and only one was transported, but that was later updated. to the count of five injured and three hospitalized.

The accident was reported to the NCDOT by 8:23 a.m. near Exit 47 onto Lawyers Road, shutting down two of three lanes for some time.

Cars were driving on the shoulder to get past the wreck, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash cleared around 8:45 a.m., but congestion remains.

