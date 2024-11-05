Troopers investigating fatal crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Caldwell County early Tuesday morning.

It occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Calico Road near Townsend Farm Lane.

Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Calico Road when the driver lost control, drove off the right side of the road, and struck an embankment.

The Nissan then re-entered the roadway, drove off the left side of the road, and collided with a tree, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 22-year-old Alexis Makayla Russell, died from her injuries at the scene.

Russell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates excessive speed for conditions to be the contributing factor in the collision.

