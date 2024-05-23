Troopers investigating fatal crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A person had died following a crash in Iredell County Thursday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 56.

Troopers said at least one person died in this incident. However, it will not be investigated as a hit-and-run.

More information is expected to be released regarding this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: ‘A flawed system’: Family members speak out after man hit, killed by impaired driver

‘A flawed system’: Family members speak out after man hit, killed by impaired driver









©2024 Cox Media Group