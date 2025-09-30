Troopers investigating fatal hit-and-run in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was discovered early Tuesday morning on Highway 9 in Chesterfield County.

According to WPDE, the Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said it happened near Cheraw.

Authorities confirmed the incident is a deadly hit-and-run.

Troopers are actively working on the initial investigation.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is also present at the scene, though their specific role in the investigation has not been detailed.

