Family of Pageland 9-year-old speaks out after fatal shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A shooting took place at the Blue Sky Mart sometime before 8 a.m. this morning.

Deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said that a 9-year-old ended up getting shot to death.

Deputies said they have taken four adults and seven juveniles into custody. They have not said what sparked the violence, but neighbors believe this was some kind of prearranged fight that spiraled out of control.

Channel 9 was able to talk to the family of the 9-year-old. They did not want their faces shown.

“A beautiful, smart, energic, goofy little boy,” a family member said. “He loved fishing. Lord, his boots, playing in the mud. Every time he posted a picture, I seen him in camouflage and mud everywhere. He loved hunting. He loved his brother, he loved his sister, he loved his cousins, he loved his family.”

We mentioned that 11 people have been taken into custody. They are being questioned. We don’t know how many of them will be arrested, but some of those involved may be as young as 14.

Deputies said the situation is contained and does not pose a threat to the community.

