South Carolina senators pass tougher DUI penalties for injury-causing drivers

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina senators unanimously passed Senate Bill 52 on Wednesday, creating tougher penalties for drunk drivers who cause injuries on the road.

The measure aims to close gaps in existing law and prevent future crashes through mandatory technology and stricter prosecution requirements.

The legislative change follows advocacy from families affected by drunk driving, including the mother of Kaitlyn Potter.

Potter and her unborn baby were killed in October 2023 when an intoxicated driver veered off the road and hit her. Two of Potter’s other children were also rushed to the hospital following the crash.

Sandra Potter, Kaitlyn’s mother, said she supports the new legislation. She noted that while some days are easier, milestones like the holidays and her daughter’s Jan. 25 birthday remain difficult.

“We can’t linger on sadness all the time,” Potter said. “I mean, even if it was to just help one person, that one person got the help they needed.”

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman has also advocated for the changes, noting that previous laws often limited the penalties available for cases involving certain injuries.

He explained that under the old law, if an injury did not reach the legal threshold of death or “great bodily injury,” the consequences were minimal.

“It’s still just a regular blue ticket DUI that carries up to 30 days,” Newman said regarding the old law. The new bill creates tougher penalties for moderate injuries to ensure more significant consequences for drivers who cause harm on the road.

The legislation also targets repeat offenders through technology requirements for those seeking provisional licenses.

This device connects to a vehicle electronically and requires the driver to provide a breath sample to ensure they have not been drinking before the vehicle will start.

The suspect in the October 2023 crash that killed Potter and her unborn child remains in jail awaiting trial. A traffic enforcement blitz is scheduled to continue through the month of April.

