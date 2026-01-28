Troopers warn drivers to clear ice off cars after dangerous wrecks

MORGANTON, N.C. — State troopers have responded to several wrecks in Catawba and Burke Counties where large pieces of ice have slid off cars striking other vehicles.

Officials are now asking drivers to clear the tops of their vehicles before heading out.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Joy Johnson in Morganton Wednesday morning. She says she was driving along Interstate 40 with her daughter when a large sheet of ice came off another car and shattered her windshield.

Fortunately, she and her daughter weren’t hurt, but the damage to the windshield was extensive.

“It looked like ‘Final Destination,’” she said. “My daughter was in the passenger side, yes, she’s an adult, but she was covered in glass.”

Highway Patrol says it is the responsibility of the other driver to clean off their vehicles, adding that a person could be charged.

