Tropical Storm Imelda expected to stay offshore of Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Imelda brought heavy rains and strong winds through the Bahamas over the weekend before inching closer to the Carolina coast.

While both Carolinas are under a state of emergency, thankfully, the storm appears to be moving away from the coast.

Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Imelda. The storm continues to stay well offshore and has little to no impact for our area. The Carolina coast will still get some decent rain and very rough seas. pic.twitter.com/NTIsF6vZ1j — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 29, 2025

According to Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday, the storm is expected to stay well offshore, meaning there will be little to no impact for the Charlotte area.

Heavy rain and rough seas are still forecast for coastal areas.

