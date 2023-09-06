Local

Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become powerful hurricane

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tropical Storm Lee The storm formed on Tuesday. (WSOC)

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is expected to become a powerful hurricane as it moves West through the tropical Atlantic. Current computer models continue to turn this storm early as it approaches the East Coast.

At this time, Tropical Storm Lee will be parallel to the Carolina coastline by the end of next week.

Severe Weather Center 9 is keeping a close eye on the storm and any potential impacts to the Carolinas.

