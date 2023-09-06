Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become powerful hurricane

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is expected to become a powerful hurricane as it moves West through the tropical Atlantic. Current computer models continue to turn this storm early as it approaches the East Coast.

Well as expected #Lee is officially on the map. Models start the turning process pretty early...let's hope that continues!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0mfSpzQ43o — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) September 5, 2023

At this time, Tropical Storm Lee will be parallel to the Carolina coastline by the end of next week.

Severe Weather Center 9 is keeping a close eye on the storm and any potential impacts to the Carolinas.

(WATCH BELOW: Destructive storms wreak havoc in Mooresville)

Destructive storms wreak havoc in Mooresville

©2023 Cox Media Group