FORECAST: Hot and steamy day ahead with highs in the mid-90s

- We are in store for another hot and steamy day as our mini-heatwave continues.
- Highs will be in the mid-90s, although it will feel more like the 90s due to the heat index.
- This will stay with us for the rest of the week until we receive a minor cool-down on Friday.
- A cold front will bring more relief by the weekend, causing temperatures to go back down to the mid-80s Sunday.
- Storm chances increase slightly, but nothing widespread is expected at this time.
- There is still no “Lee” yet out in the open Atlantic, but the storm is expected to form either today or tomorrow.
- Current forecast paths steer the storm away from the US and most of the Caribbean, for that matter.
