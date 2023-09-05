FORECAST: Hot and steamy day ahead with highs in the mid-90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in store for another hot and steamy day as our mini-heatwave continues.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, although it will feel more like the 90s due to the heat index.

This will stay with us for the rest of the week until we receive a minor cool-down on Friday.

A cold front will bring more relief by the weekend, causing temperatures to go back down to the mid-80s Sunday.

Storm chances increase slightly, but nothing widespread is expected at this time.

There is still no “Lee” yet out in the open Atlantic, but the storm is expected to form either today or tomorrow.

Current forecast paths steer the storm away from the US and most of the Caribbean, for that matter.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group