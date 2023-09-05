Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and steamy day ahead with highs in the mid-90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We are in store for another hot and steamy day as our mini-heatwave continues.
  • Highs will be in the mid-90s, although it will feel more like the 90s due to the heat index.
  • This will stay with us for the rest of the week until we receive a minor cool-down on Friday.
  • A cold front will bring more relief by the weekend, causing temperatures to go back down to the mid-80s Sunday.
  • Storm chances increase slightly, but nothing widespread is expected at this time.
  • There is still no “Lee” yet out in the open Atlantic, but the storm is expected to form either today or tomorrow.
  • Current forecast paths steer the storm away from the US and most of the Caribbean, for that matter.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read