Tropical system in the Gulf expected to turn into Helene

GULF OF MEXICO — A tropical system is expected to strengthen this week over the Gulf of Mexico.

While the exact timing and impact remain to be seen, the storm will likely become Helene within the next day.

The system is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday and will likely impact our area towards the end of the week.

We have the first advisory for #PTC9 which will likely become Helene in the next day. We'll be watching this one closely for some impacts here by Friday morning. Lots of time to watch it's development and we'll have a better idea of what those impacts are in a few days. pic.twitter.com/jCV58KbRiE — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 23, 2024

Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as the cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands moved north toward the U.S., weather forecasters said.

It’s still early, but the storm could produce excessive rainfall and gusty winds across the western Carolinas.

Severe Weather Center 9 will have updates throughout the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: The aftermath of Hurricane Hugo looms large 35 years later)

The aftermath of Hurricane Hugo looms large 35 years later

©2024 Cox Media Group