Local

Tropical system in the Gulf expected to turn into Helene

By Severe Weather Center 9

Soon-to-be Helene on Sept. 23, 2024 A tropical system is expected to strengthen this week over the Gulf of Mexico.

By Severe Weather Center 9

GULF OF MEXICO — A tropical system is expected to strengthen this week over the Gulf of Mexico.

ALSO READ: Tropical Storm Hone moves past Hawaii; 2 other cyclones active in the Pacific

While the exact timing and impact remain to be seen, the storm will likely become Helene within the next day.

The system is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday and will likely impact our area towards the end of the week.

Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as the cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands moved north toward the U.S., weather forecasters said.

It’s still early, but the storm could produce excessive rainfall and gusty winds across the western Carolinas.

Severe Weather Center 9 will have updates throughout the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: The aftermath of Hurricane Hugo looms large 35 years later)

The aftermath of Hurricane Hugo looms large 35 years later

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read