Troutman community celebrates young cancer survivor with parade

TROUTMAN, N.C. — The Troutman Police Department celebrated with Troutman Elementary School staff, Troutman Fire and Rescue, Troutman Parks and Recreation, Iredell County Emergency Medical Service, and Santa Claus to parade through a student’s neighborhood who bravely defeated cancer.

The survivor’s classmates wanted to have a parade to celebrate her and the School Resource Officer, Officer Lyon, made it happen.

“Congratulations on your victory, young lady. Your strength and courage are an inspiration to our entire community,” the Troutman Police Department said in a Facebook post.

