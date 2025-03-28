‘True calling’: St. Jude helps family overcome young boy’s brain tumor diagnosis

CHARLOTTE — Nearly five years ago, Avyan Amrith’s mom said he randomly took a nap in the middle of the day then started throwing up.

“But it went on for two to three days – throwing up with no fever. My husband kind of felt like this was off, then the migraines started coming in,” Divya Amrith told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan.

Ten days after symptoms began, a Computed Tomography scan revealed a brain tumor and Divya said within 24 hours, their whole world got turned upside down.

“So that evening, 6 o’clock, we learned he had a tumor. Next day, 12 o’clock, the tumor was out,” Divya told Channel 9. “They were very fast, because the tumor was so big.”

Following Avyan’s surgery at Novant, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was ready to begin chemo and radiation – but there was a problem.

“So for radiation, you have to go through an MRI again, because you have to take measurements…when they did the MRI again, unfortunately his tumor had spread to five parts of the brain,” Divya said. “Immediately, second surgery within six weeks.”

When Avyan finally began radiation and chemo at St. Jude, things got tougher in a different way.

“Then Avyan started crying and the doctor said, ‘why are you crying?’ He said, ‘I miss my brother, I want to see him,’” Divya recalled. “So, Dr. Gudjar said, ‘you know what, it’s the holidays. If he’s not going to be happy, the medicine is not going to work on him. Take him home, have a good time at home, celebrate the holidays, let him have a good time with his brother, and get him back fresh.’”

The family reunited for Christmas – one they’ll never forget.

“We have a lucky Christmas tree because we feel like every Christmas we’ve always been together as a family. That was one Christmas where we probably wouldn’t have been together, but we came home,” Divya said. “So, we’ve never taken that Christmas tree down. Since 2020.”

Now five years later, Avyan shows no evidence of disease and the Amriths have never received a bill.

‘True calling’: St. Jude helps family overcome young boy’s brain tumor diagnosis

“He’s had two surgeries. He’s had the entire treatment. Our travel – everything is taken care of. Even the staff. I feel like whoever works for St. Jude, it’s a true calling. You can’t just be there because you’re a doctor. Everybody is so passionate,” Divya said.

These days, the Amriths are living their lives fully and their faith is a big part of that.

“Life is pretty much back to normal, just navigating through some of the emotions, so we have a therapist he’s working with right now,” Divya said.

She added, “In our Hindu culture, we talk about reincarnation. We talk about karma. Going forward, all I can do is ask God for forgiveness for our past sins and mercy on our soul. I have faith that he’s going to be all right. All the side effects, whatever it is, we’ll deal through it and probably in the next life, he’ll be enjoying and having fun.”

Not only does St. Jude save lives at its hospital – they share their groundbreaking research with centers around the world.

Channel 9 is proud to partner with St. Jude for their Dream Home Giveaway – another way St. Jude raises money to make sure patients never receive a bill. This year’s dream home is being built in Marshville and is valued at $610,000.

Tickets go on sale April 2 at 6 a.m. They’re $100 and each one gets you a chance to win that home.

Be sure to join us that evening at 7 p.m., for a live special, right here on Channel 9.

WATCH BELOW: Local companies donate materials, labor for St. Jude Dream Home Giveway

Local companies donate materials, labor for St. Jude Dream Home Giveway

