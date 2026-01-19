Truist Championship lands big sponsor

CHARLOTTE — The Truist Championship has added HendrickCars.com as a sponsor for the PGA Tour event, organizers disclosed this morning.

The new-look PGA Tour tournament debuted last year in Philadelphia as part of a one-year hiatus before making its permanent home at Quail Hollow Club starting in 2026.

HendrickCars.com signed a multiyear agreement to become the official automotive retailer as part of a deal that includes player transportation — loaner vehicles during tournament week — sponsored seating areas on the course and community outreach programs.

