Laurel Market leaving longtime home

CHARLOTTE — Laurel Market is ready to write a new chapter. After 35 years, the longtime market and deli will relocate to 1900 E. Seventh St. in Elizabeth later this year, owner Susan Hardman told the Charlotte Business Journal.

“We found not only a location to land, but we found the best building,” she says.

Future redevelopment of Laurel Market’s current home at 114 Cherokee Road drove the decision. It sits on the cusp of the Eastover and Myers Park neighborhoods.

“It was really important for us to find a home for the future,” Hardman says. “It’s bittersweet for me and my dad. We’ve been such a part of this community.”

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Local restaurants pitch in to help feed the community

Local restaurants pitch in to help feed the community

©2026 Cox Media Group