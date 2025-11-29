Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday it is halting all asylum decisions in the wake of the National Guard shooting in Washington, D.C.

The director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said in a post on the social platform X that this will be paused “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24 were hospitalized in critical condition after the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the White House. Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

