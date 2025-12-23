TSA anticipates screening 44 million travelers during holiday period

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas Airport officials are expecting an average of 135,000 passengers each day through New Year’s.

During the holiday period, the Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening a record-setting 44 million travelers from Dec. 22 through Jan. 4.

These projections represent a significant increase in passenger volume compared to previous years, highlighting the busy travel period of the year.

To assist with the surge in travelers, Charlotte Douglas Airport has implemented a new TSA PreCheck facial recognition option to expedite the screening process.

Ted Klanski and Margo Klanski were among those who traveled, returning from a non-holiday vacation in Saint Lucia.

“Things went rather well, smooth, easy,” Klanski said. Margo added, “It was actually quite light, traffic-wise, so it was a pleasant surprise.”

Debra Levy, another traveler, expressed her preference for flying shortly before Christmas. She said, “We travel a couple of days before Christmas, and we’re returning to Charlotte rather than going out of Charlotte.”

Levy believes this timing leads to a smoother travel experience, stating, “I feel like it’s a less travel day than the day before, like Christmas Eve, or the day before Christmas Eve.”

The new TSA Precheck facial recognition technology allows travelers to proceed through security without the need to display a boarding pass or identification.

This service is available for individuals enrolled in the TSA Precheck program, aiming to streamline the security process during peak travel times.

