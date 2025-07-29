Tuberculosis case identified in Avery County

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Toe River Health District, in collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Avery County School System, is investigating potential tuberculosis (TB) exposure in Avery County.

An individual with active TB has been identified and isolated by the Toe River Health District. During the investigation, health officials identified over 100 individuals who may have had close contact with the infected person. All potentially exposed individuals have been contacted by public health nurses from the Toe River Health District or the Avery County School System.

While most people with close contact to someone with active TB do not become ill, a small number may become infected with the TB bacteria. Early detection of TB infection is crucial, as it can be treated to prevent the development of active TB disease. People who are sick with TB disease can be treated with medications and are almost always cured.

Active TB most often affects the lungs. People who are sick with the disease often experience one or more of the following:

Couch lasting more than 3 weeks

Coughing up blood

Fever

Profuse sweating at night, often soaking the best sheets

Unintentional weight loss

Poor appetite

Chest pain or discomfort

Difficulty breathing

“Identifying illnesses, protecting the public and working to contain this exposure is our top priority,” said Toe River Health District Director F.M. Gardner in a press release on Monday. “We will continue to test those at risk and protect the public. If you have not ben contacted by a nurse from the Toe River Health District or the Avery County School System, you do not need to be tested.”

