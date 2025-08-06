Tuition-free fire protection tech courses offered at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering two tuition-free Fire Protection Technology courses starting Oct. 20, aimed at enhancing the skills of North Carolina’s emergency services workforce, The Independent Tribune reported.

The courses, “Managing the Fire Services” and “Emergency Operations Center Management,” are designed to support the professional development of first responders and are part of the college’s Emergency Management and Fire Protection Technology associate degree programs.

“These programs provide essential training for the people who keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

The initiative reflects Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s commitment to removing barriers and providing opportunities for first responders to grow in their careers.

By offering these tuition-free courses, the college aims to ensure that first responders have access to education that helps them serve with confidence.

The courses will be available during the second eight-week session of the fall semester and are open to affiliated first responders in North Carolina.

For more information or to register, visit RCCC.

