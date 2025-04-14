‘Extremely important’: Central Piedmont plans first responder training facility in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction is underway on a facility to train first responders at the Central Piedmont Community College Matthews Campus.

Central Piedmont said there is nothing else like Community Lifeline on the East Coast. When construction is complete, CPCC expects first responding agencies to travel from out of state due to the vast range of training options available.

Vice President of Communications at CPCC, Catherine Butler, told Channel 9′s Gina Esposito that the state-of-the-art training facility for fire, police and EMS will help keep local first responders in the are.

“Many of our emergency responders in the county have to go through additional certifications or recertification and training even once they are in service, so this will serve as a place for them to go for that training so that they don’t have to leave the county,” Butler said.

Community Lifeline is being built next to CPCC’s Levine Campus off Campus Ridge Road in Matthews.

Renderings show the campus will include an indoor firing range and “real world” learning environments for first responders.

“We’re doing simulation scapes… so think of a neighborhood where you can simulate different environments,” Butler said.

Mecklenburg EMS began a partnership with CPCC in 2023 to respond to a MEDIC staff shortage. More than 50 students have been hired at MEDIC since.

Matthews resident Ann Collins said she is glad to hear new training will be offered for mental health and proactive conflict resolution.

“It’s incredibly important to have them well-trained, especially to handle mental issues,” Collins said. “I’m a retired physician and I know how difficult it is.”

But not everyone agrees on the project.

A group called Stop Cop City CLT has nearly 2,300 followers on Instagram. The organization lists a number of concerns, including the number of trees being cut down to make space and how the project was funded by the county.

