Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen first responder’s family

CONOVER, N.C. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family of fallen Conover Fire Department Engineer Ricky Allen.

The mortgage payoff is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s initiative to support families of fallen first responders, with the Allen family being one of 25 families across the country receiving this assistance during the holiday.

“Ricky dedicated his life to serving and protecting others—he was a true embodiment of courage and sacrifice,” said his wife, Nicole Allen. “To have his legacy recognized on a day that celebrates freedom and service to our country means so much.”

Engineer Ricky Allen joined the Conover Fire Department as a junior firefighter at the age of 17, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Over nearly two decades, he earned certifications in Firefighter I & II, EMT, and Technical Rescue, specializing in Water, Structural Collapse, Trench, and Hazardous Materials.

Ricky Allen passed away from occupational cancer on March 4, 2023, at the age of 36. He leaves behind his wife, Nicole, and their two daughters, Sophia and Ellie.

Nicole Allen expressed gratitude for the mortgage payoff, stating, “This mortgage payoff is life-changing for our family. Truly an answer to Ricky’s prayers for us and proof that God still hears and answers those prayers, even after one is gone from this world.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty or pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, leaving behind young children.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller emphasized the importance of supporting families like the Allens, saying, “By paying off the mortgage on his family’s home, we ensure Nicole and their girls will always have a place to call home.”

VIDEO: Procession for late Conover Fire engineer Ricky Allen scheduled for Thursday

