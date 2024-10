WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad has announced it will be closed until the end of next month.

The theme park posted the news to its Facebook page Friday morning.

The closure is due to the effects of Tropical Storm Helene.

It will remain closed for the rest of the fall season to focus on community recovery efforts.

Tweetsie Railroad is expected to reopen on November 29.

