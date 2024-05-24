Twins out on bond in Meck County arrested again

The Clarks are being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center due to being out on the previous bonds. — Twins out on bond in Mecklenburg County were just arrested again in Iredell County.

Carlos and Christopher Clark face several drug charges after their arrest Tuesday.

The Iredell Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped the brothers on River Highway in Mooresville.

Deputies said they found marijuana, mushrooms, and money inside.

