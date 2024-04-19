Police charge twin brother after viral police chase video

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was proud to announce when officers caught a viral video poster who allegedly initiated police chases in a stolen Corvette Z06. It turns out the suspect has a twin brother, and now he’s facing the same charges after detectives found weapons and drugs during the investigation.

CMPD posted a video in early April when Carlos Clark was arrested for reckless driving and initiating police chases. Clark allegedly ran an Instagram and TikTok account called “stolenz06,” which would show videos of a Corvette running from CMPD officers.

CMPD said the Corvette was tied to at least 10 attempted traffic stops. In one case on Jan. 26, the car reached 90 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on N. Sharon Amity Road. On March 6, police claim the car went 103 mph while fleeing an officer on Providence Road.

Police said Clark had barricaded himself inside a home on Marita Drive until he surrendered before his arrest. Investigators seized more than hundred pounds of drugs, including THC vials, THC edibles, mushrooms, and marijuana, along with four guns from inside the house.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, police found identification information for Carlos Clark and his brother, Christopher Clark, inside the home. A CMPD investigator wrote that because Christopher also lived at the home where police found guns and drugs, warrants for his arrest would also be sought.

Christopher was arrested on Friday and then released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Friday afternoon, according to jail records. He’s facing charges of possession of a Schedule one controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana.

Police believe the car itself may have been stolen out of Maryland. It’s unclear if Christopher was driving the car during any of the police encounters.

