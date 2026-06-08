Two arrested following Mooresville shooting that occurred in April

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested following a Mooresville shooting that took place in April.
Detectives found evidence linking the incident to a narcotics transaction and an altercation inside a home.
On April 28, police responded to a shooting on Mott Road.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
An investigation revealed the victim brought a firearm to the house on Mott Road and that the shooting happened during a physical altercation involving multiple people.
Detectives later identified Kymere Snow, 22, and Aniah Phillips, 26, as suspects. Both are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.
Snow was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both suspects were arrested on Thursday and are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.
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