Two arrested following Mooresville shooting that occurred in April

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects have been arrested following a Mooresville shooting that took place in April.

Detectives found evidence linking the incident to a narcotics transaction and an altercation inside a home.

On April 28, police responded to a shooting on Mott Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation revealed the victim brought a firearm to the house on Mott Road and that the shooting happened during a physical altercation involving multiple people.

Detectives later identified Kymere Snow, 22, and Aniah Phillips, 26, as suspects. Both are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy.

Snow was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both suspects were arrested on Thursday and are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.

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