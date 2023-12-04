Two arrested for possession of drugs, weapon of mass destruction in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a narcotics bust at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 29, deputies said they received reports about illegal drugs at a home on the 200 block of Snow Creek Road.

While speaking with three residents in the home, Wendy Benfield, Samuel Price, and Samantha Milam, drug paraphernalia was found.

A warrant for the home was issued, and another search was conducted. A second search revealed methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana wax, a weapon of mass destruction, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Benfield and Price were both arrested, while Milam was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Benfield has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Price was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benfield and Price have appeared before a judge and were each issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Milam is expected to appear in court in January 2024.

