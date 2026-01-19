Two arrested for vehicle and building break-ins in Mountain View area

HICKORY, N.C. — Brenton Kyle Frasure and Cameron Hoover have been arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in connection with multiple vehicle and building break-ins in the Mountain View area.

Both suspects have been charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempting to break or enter a motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering a building, and injury to personal property.

Frasure faces an additional charge for resisting a public officer.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

