15 cars broken into during Panthers game, two men jailed

Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte (Melissa Key)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two men are behind bars after police said they broke into more than a dozen cars near Bank of America Stadium while the Panthers were playing.

Anthony Canada and Na’im Stroman El

Anthony Canada and Na’im Stroman El are each being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Fifteen people reported their cars being broken into on Saturday at a lot on Westmere Avenue.

According to police reports, the windows of some of the cars were smashed, and some items were taken, including an expensive purse, an iPad, and a Nintendo Switch.

A warrant also stated that Canada was found to be in possession of stolen guns.

