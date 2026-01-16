Two cases of measles reported in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed two cases of measles in our area.

Those cases were found in school-aged siblings in Cabarrus County this week. Those siblings, however, do not attend school in the county.

This comes days after the virus was found in Mecklenburg County’s wastewater.

According to the CDC’s map, North Carolina has had a total of 9 measles cases since December 2025. The majority of those cases are in the mountain areas.

On Friday, health officials in South Carolina announced 124 new measles cases since their last update on Tuesday. That brings the total to 558 cases.

While the outbreak remains concentrated in Spartanburg County, some of those cases have spread to schools in different parts of the state. More than 90% of the state’s cases are in children.

Health leaders continue to urge unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated, especially before travel, emphasizing that strong vaccination coverage remains the best protection for the community.

