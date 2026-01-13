Health officials urge vaccinations after measles detection in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — There is growing concern over measles in Mecklenburg County after a trace of the virus was found in a wastewater sample.
There are no confirmed cases, but county health officials opened free vaccination clinics and encouraged walk-ins.
Mecklenburg County Health director Dr. Raynard Washington pointed to data showing that vaccination rates among elementary-aged kids in North Carolina have dropped from 96.5% in 2014 to 94.2% in 2024.
Hear from Washington at the county’s annual health meeting in the video at the top of this webpage.
VIDEO: Measles detected in Mecklenburg County wastewater; no cases confirmed
©2026 Cox Media Group