Two charged in fatal east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in east Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified Cornelius Lamar Butler, 28, and Lashaundra Jackson, 35, as suspects in the homicide of Corey Barnard, 33.

Investigators said Butler was brought to the Law Enforcement Center on the morning of July 15 for an interview with homicide detectives. Following the interview, he was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Later that afternoon, detectives obtained and served Butler with an additional warrant charging him with first-degree murder while he was already in custody.

Police said Jackson was also interviewed at the Law Enforcement Center on July 15. At the conclusion of the interview, she was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder before being transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD said Barnard’s family has been notified of the arrests.

The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD’s homicide unit at 704-432-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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