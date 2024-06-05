Two Charlotte-area companies fall off Fortune 500 list

CHARLOTTE — There’s a shake-up among Charlotte-area companies on this year’s Fortune 500 list, with two local firms dropping off the ranking altogether.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc., which moved its Catawba County headquarters from Hickory to Claremont last year, and Charlotte-based Brighthouse Financial Inc. both fell from the list. CommScope, a network infrastructure provider, ranks at No. 503 this year ($6.99 billion in revenue, down 24.2%), while Brighthouse plummeted to No. 734 ($4.12 billion in revenue, down 51.4%). They placed at No. 415 and No. 448 in 2023, respectively.

That leaves eight Fortune 500 companies in the Charlotte region.

The Fortune 500 list ranks the nation’s largest companies by revenue during the 2023 fiscal year. The ranking is now in its 70th year.

Bank of America Corp. remains the largest Fortune 500 company in Charlotte. It jumped 14 spots from last year to land at No. 18 on the list with revenue of $171.91 billion.

