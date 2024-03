CHARLOTTE — Two people have been displaced following a fire at their home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Hunters Crossing Lane, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters said it was accidental and began in the kitchen of the home.

It took 15 minutes to get under control.

The American Red Cross is assisting the disabled.

VIDEO: Woman, adult son die after Lancaster house fire, chief says

Woman, adult son die after Lancaster house fire, chief says

©2024 Cox Media Group