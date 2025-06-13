Two groups firing at each other strike nearby Monroe homes, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Two groups were shooting at each other and hit several nearby homes, according to Monroe Police.

The department said officers responded to Colony Road and Rushing Street early Friday morning. They said the houses hit were not the intended targets.

Police said no arrests have been made, and no one was hurt.

Monroe police said they are still investigating two other shootings that happened Sunday.

In one of the cases, police said two females were hurt by the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

