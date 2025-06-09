2 shot, injured in Monroe drive-by shooting, police say

MONROE, N.C. — Two people were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting overnight in Monroe, police said.

Monroe Police responded to the scene at a home on the 200 block of E. East Avenue around 11 p.m. on Sunday after getting a 911 call concerning two people with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by the home, and a person inside the vehicle began firing at the home. The two victims were struck by gunfire.

Reports said that police administered first aid until EMS arrived. Both victims were transported to hospitals.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have asked that anyone with information concerning the shooting call them at 704-282-4700.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

