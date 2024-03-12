Your car may be secretly recording you, and it could raise your insurance

Your car may be secretly recording every time you’re behind the wheel.

It takes certain data and sends it your insurance agent as part of a sneaky way to drive up your car insurance rates.

The New York Times reports that data clearing house LexisNexis is working with insurance companies, and their collaboration could drive your insurance rates higher.

>> While automakers say drivers can un-enroll, Channel 9′s Damany Lewis found out it’s leaving some blindsided.

To see your information that has been collected by LexisNexis, click here.

