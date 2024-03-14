Two hurt after driver crashes into business in South End

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in South End early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at a 24-hour check-cashing place on the corner of South Tryon Street and West Boulevard.

MEDIC said both people were taken to Atrium Main, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 spoke with a man who said he was involved in a crash with the driver of the vehicle before she hit the business.

“They sped up backward and smacked my car. So I got out of the car, and when I got out of the car, it was just like whoever was in the car just sped off,” Eric Highsmith explained. “I don’t know if they thought I was following them, but when I pull up, my boy says, ‘Yo, there’s a big accident down the street.’ I pull up, and then I see him on the ground leaking, and there’s a whole car inside the check cashing place.”

Channel 9 has reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

