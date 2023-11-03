Two hurt in crash in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near West Tyvola Road.

MEDIC said two people were transported with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one lane on West Tyvola Road is blocked due to the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

