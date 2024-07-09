Two hurt in Huntersville crash, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 20.

MEDIC said both victims were taken to Atrium Main, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Judge increases bond for driver in deadly crash

Judge increases bond for driver in deadly crash

















©2024 Cox Media Group