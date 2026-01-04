Two killed in fatal Laurens County motorcycle crash, SCHP investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two people died in a Laurens County motorcycle crash Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Jones Road near Durbin Road.

A 2026 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Jones Road when the operator ran off the road, struck a fire hydrant, and then struck a tree.

Both the operator and passenger died from their injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

