Two killed in fatal Laurens County motorcycle crash, SCHP investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two people died in a Laurens County motorcycle crash Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. on Jones Road near Durbin Road.
A 2026 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Jones Road when the operator ran off the road, struck a fire hydrant, and then struck a tree.
Both the operator and passenger died from their injuries.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
