CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a crash in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Old Concord Road near Oar Road.

MEDIC said both victims died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

