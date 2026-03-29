Two killed, one hurt in York County crash, SC Highway Patrol says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — According to a media release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people were killed and a third person was hurt in a York County crash Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a 2009 Chevy SUV was traveling north on Highway 72 when it struck a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer head-on that was traveling south.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Autumnwood Drive.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported by EMS for injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevy were killed in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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