Two men arrested after Dollar General employee theft in SW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two men are in custody after police say one of them stole from a Dollar General employee while she was on the job.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it happened Monday at the Dollar General on South Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

Court documents say Cleveburn Coleman went into the backroom of the store and took an employee’s purse.

The affidavit says Nazier Allen drove Coleman around while Coleman tried to use her cards.

Nazier Allen and Cleveburn Coleman

Police say Coleman was also in possession of a weapon as a felon. He is being held on no bond.

WATCH: Suspect’s car theft attempt thwarted by manual transmission

Suspect’s car theft attempt thwarted by manual transmission

©2026 Cox Media Group