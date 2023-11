NORTH CAROLINA — Two more Republican candidates are running for the 8th Congressional District.

One of those candidates is Leigh Brown. She previously ran for the 9th Congressional District in 2019.

Also seeking the seat is Don Brown. He is an author and attorney.

The two Browns are not related.

The district stretches from Cabarrus to Robeson County.

