YORK COUNTY, N.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close two left northbound lanes on I-77 in York County beginning Sunday night for bridge deck repairs.

Crews are focusing on the area between mile markers 81 and 82 over Celanese Road and Cherry Road. Transportation officials said the restrictions are required for ongoing maintenance on both overpasses.

The SCDOT is asking drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving near the work zone.

The closures begin at 8 p.m. Sunday and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, pending any weather delays.

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