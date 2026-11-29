BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina beach had to be closed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after two vintage military bombs emerged from the sand, according to officials at Bald Head Island.

Photos shared on Facebook by Bald Head Island police show one of the explosives was a mine, and the other was an artillery shell.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer noted both were discovered Saturday near Beach Access 13, after a storm exited the region. The beach is on the southwestern side of the island, near the mouth of the Cape Fear River.

“The area is blocked off until they can be safely removed,” police said in a Nov. 28 Facebook post. “These wash up occasionally on our beaches. When these are found, do not touch them. Stay clear and call 911.”

Bald Head Island is about 170 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh and is reached only by boat. It is not part of the National Parks System.

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