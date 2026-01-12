Two teens charged with attempted murder in Wingate drive-by shooting

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two individuals, Tayvion Young and a juvenile, were arrested on Jan. 8 in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Taylor Street in Wingate in December.

Tayvion Young

Following an extensive investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified Young and the juvenile as responsible for the shooting incident. Both individuals have been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Young has been transported to the Union County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond. He appeared before a judicial official after his arrest.

The juvenile, whose name and photograph are withheld in accordance with state law, was processed and is being held at the Cabarrus Youth Development Center pending further court action.

VIDEO: Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte

Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group