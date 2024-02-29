Two teens charged with murdering Garinger high school student

CHARLOTTE — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in east Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On January 16, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home on Audrey Street.

At the scene, 17-year-old Daikwan Jedarren Deese was pronounced deceased from gunshot wounds. He attended Garinger High School.

On February 29, police announced that two juveniles, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, had been arrested in this case.

The 17-year-old has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Both teens are being held at the juvenile detention facility in Cabarrus County.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

VIDEO: ‘So much shooting’: Teen dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting

‘So much shooting’: Teen dead, another hurt in east Charlotte shooting









©2024 Cox Media Group